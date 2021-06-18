Four men arrested after firearm, ammo found in car

Four men arrested after firearm, ammo found in carFriday, June 18, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Four men were arrested in Granville, St James, yesterday after police found a gun and several rounds of ammunition in the vehicle in which they were travelling.
The police said that lawmen were in the area about 10:30 am, when they saw a Toyota motor car travelling along the roadway with four men aboard, whose actions aroused their suspicions.
The police signalled the driver of the vehicle to stop and he complied. The police said the men were searched and a Bursa 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition and an extra magazine which contained thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in their possession.
The men were subsequently taken into custody; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation, the police said.
