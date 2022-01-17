Four men charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Four men charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunitionMonday, January 17, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica–Four men have been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Glock pistol and several rounds of ammunition in Gayle Housing Scheme, Lionel Town in Clarendon on Friday, January 14.
Charged are:
- 40-year-old Warrett Martin otherwise called 'Kempes', caterer
- 38-year-old Daniele Joseph, makeup artist and 18-year-old Briana Grant all of Gayle Housing Scheme Lionel Town Clarendon
- 43-year-old Duane Brown, sales representative of Winston Heights, Marley in St Ann
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 3 pm, lawmen conducted an operation in the area; during which a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found in a bedroom.
A further search was conducted and CA$1960, US$250, J$312 and GBP120 were found in a safe owned by the occupant.
They were charged on Sunday, January 16 following a question and answer session.
Their court date is being finalised.
