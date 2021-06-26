Four men held over gun, ammo found in car

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Four men were arrested on Thursday, June 24 after lawmen found a gun with ammunition in a vehicle during an operation in Old Harbour Glades, St Catherine.

The officers reportedly saw the men standing beside a Toyota Probox motor car, when their actions aroused suspicion.

The men were then accosted and searched. A search of the vehicle was also conducted during which a .38 revolver along with two rounds of ammunition were found inside the vehicle.

The men were subsequently arrested. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.