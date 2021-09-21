Four men in custody following $11M ganja bust

Four men in custody following $11M ganja bustTuesday, September 21, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica— The Narcotics Division has reported that investigations into last week's seizure of more than a ton of compressed ganja offshore Galina, St Mary, is continuing apace as preparations are being made for formal charges to be laid against the four men who were arrested in connection with the incident.
The probe began on Wednesday, September 15, when the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard arrested the men and handed them over to the police, along with 2,934.5 pounds of compressed ganja, a canoe and a Yamaha engine.
The Coast Guard reported that they spotted the vessel about 3:00 a.m, 28 miles off the coast of Galina, St Mary.
