Four men in east Kingston police chase on firearm charges

Four men in east Kingston police chase on firearm chargesTuesday, April 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The four men who were arrested when a police team intercepted a motor car suspected of being involved in a shooting incident at the intersection of Laws Street and George's Lane in the Kingston Central Division on Friday, April 16, have been charged.
Charged are: 28-year-old Toussaint Baker of Cloverly Road, Kingston; 26-year-old Renardo McLeod of Lissat Road, Kingston; 28-year-old Kentice Williston of Park Lane, Kingston; and 27-year-old Steven Boreland, otherwise called 'Birdie', of Queen Street, Kingston.
Reports are that a police team was on patrol in the downtown Kingston area on Friday when they heard explosions about 6:00 pm and went to investigate. Upon their arrival, a Toyota Probox motor car was seen speeding off.
The police pursued, and the getaway car subsequently collided with another police vehicle along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in the Kingston Eastern Division and overturned. During a search of the Probox, a Smith and Wesson Springfield pistol containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition and a Glock 17 pistol containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were found inside the crashed vehicle.
In a social media video that went viral the culmination of the chase was seen with an overturned car in the vicinity of a petrol station in Harbour View and the four men being placed in the back of a police pick-up.
Baker, McLeod, Williston and Boreland charged after an interview, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy