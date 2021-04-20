Four men in east Kingston police chase on firearm charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The four men who were arrested when a police team intercepted a motor car suspected of being involved in a shooting incident at the intersection of Laws Street and George's Lane in the Kingston Central Division on Friday, April 16, have been charged.

Charged are: 28-year-old Toussaint Baker of Cloverly Road, Kingston; 26-year-old Renardo McLeod of Lissat Road, Kingston; 28-year-old Kentice Williston of Park Lane, Kingston; and 27-year-old Steven Boreland, otherwise called 'Birdie', of Queen Street, Kingston.

Reports are that a police team was on patrol in the downtown Kingston area on Friday when they heard explosions about 6:00 pm and went to investigate. Upon their arrival, a Toyota Probox motor car was seen speeding off.

The police pursued, and the getaway car subsequently collided with another police vehicle along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in the Kingston Eastern Division and overturned. During a search of the Probox, a Smith and Wesson Springfield pistol containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition and a Glock 17 pistol containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were found inside the crashed vehicle.

In a social media video that went viral the culmination of the chase was seen with an overturned car in the vicinity of a petrol station in Harbour View and the four men being placed in the back of a police pick-up.

Baker, McLeod, Williston and Boreland charged after an interview, the police said.