Four more COVID-19 deaths, 23 new cases

Four more COVID-19 deaths, 23 new casesWednesday, December 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 91,272 and the death toll to 2,396.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths included a 49-year-old man from Trelawny whose death was previously listed as under investigation, a 74-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 77-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew and a 67-year-old man from St Ann.
Of the 23 newly reported cases there were 19 females and four males with ages ranging from one to 85 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (seven), St James (four), Trelawny, Westmoreland (three each), Clarendon (two), Manchester, Portland, St Elizabeth, and St Catherine (one each).
The country also recorded 24 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,666.
