Four more COVID deaths, 70 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four more coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities were confirmed across Jamaica on Thursday, pushing the island's virus death toll to 1,140.

Two of the victims were males from Hanover, ages 81 and 86. A 72-year-old female from St James and a 90-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew were also among the latest deaths. Three of the deaths were previously reported under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the island recorded 70 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 50,983.

The new cases comprise 35 females and 35 males with ages ranging from seven months to 80 years.

The ministry said 16 of the new cases were recorded in St Elizabeth, 10 in Kingston and St Andrew, eight each in St Ann, Hanover and Westmoreland, seven each in St Catherine and St James, two each in Manchester and St Mary, and one each in St Thomas and Trelawny.

The ministry further reported 1,050 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 44,207. There are 5,278 active cases on the island.

