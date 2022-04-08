Four murder accused freed after 12 years

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Four men who had been in custody for 12 years were freed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Navada Lyons, Jermain Myers, Dacian Pellington and Gerald Robinson, were found not guilty of a quadruple murder that occurred on May 24, 2010, on Whitfield Avenue, St Andrew.



The four were freed after Justice Leighton Pusey said the prosecution had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.



The accused men, who had been in custody since July 2010 awaiting trial, opted to have their matter conducted by a judge alone. Those killed were Marlon Tate, Wesley Knowles, Rayon Brown and Romie Hamilton.



The trial, which started on March 7, 2022, saw weeks of evidence being presented.



The prosecution alleged the accused were part of a gang that, during the Tivoli Gardens incursion in May 2010, invaded Whitefield Avenue, and murdered the four men.



It was further alleged that the houses of the deceased were set on fire and their bodies badly burnt.



During the trial, the first prosecution witnesses told the court he was instrumental in transporting the accused men and had witnessed their deeds. Another witness said she was unable to make an identification because the men, at the time, were masked.



This resulted in Myers being freed earlier during the case.



Concerns were expressed about the reliability of the witnesses given all that had been raised in cross-examination by defence lawyers.



Robinson was represented by Peter Champagnie, QC, along with Jacqueline Asher; Myers by Robert Armstrong; Pellington by Patrick Peterkin and J'Noi McDonald; and Lyons by Kemar Robinson.



The accused men, through their attorneys, denied being involved. Robinson had called a witness who told the court that the first witness for the prosecution could not have seen the murders as he was with her at the time at a different location. It was suggested to the first witness that he lied to save himself from being prosecuted.