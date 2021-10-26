Four people arrested, two firearms seized in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica— Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested in two separate incidents in Hanover, as lawmen recovered two illegal firearms.

The police said that on Monday, October 25, lawmen were on patrol on Prosper Road, Lucea, about 11:30 pm, when two men were seen travelling on a motorcycle.

The pillion reportedly pointed a firearm at the police and the men were pursued by the lawmen. The motorcycle crashed into an embankment during the pursuit. Both men reportedly fled after the crash, leaving behind a 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Shortly after, detectives say they followed up on leads and apprehended a man suspected of being involved in the incident at his home. The police said his identity is being withheld as they continue their investigations.

Meanwhile, in the second incident, three people including a juvenile were arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and four rounds of ammunition at their home in Sandy Bay, Mount Pelier in the parish on Sunday.

In that incident, the police said that a pre-dawn operation was carried out about 4:30. A Sig Sauer 9mm pistol along with four 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a bag inside the bathroom. The identities of the people in custody are being withheld at this time, the police said.