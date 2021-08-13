Four people escape harm as car catches fire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Four people escaped serious injury after the motor vehicle in which they were travelling caught fire and later exploded on the Winston Jones Highway, Friday afternoon.

According to the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), the driver of the car observed fire coming from the vehicle's engine.

“The occupants managed to exit the vehicle and with the help of others retrieve important documents and their belongings,” said a JFB source.

The Mandeville Fire Station was alerted of the fire at 2:18 pm and responded with a unit.

The motor vehicle was completely destroyed.

Kasey Williams