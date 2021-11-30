Four people including teen arrested on firearm charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that over the past 24 hours, four people, including a teen has been arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and over 26 rounds of ammunition.

In St Catherine South, the police arrested three people, including a teenage boy during a stop and search operation. Reports are that a vehicle was intercepted by the police in Portmore. Two passengers in the vehicle, who allegedly robbed several people of electronic devices and other items, were taken into custody. During a search, a Glock pistol with 19 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.

Meanwhile, a joint police-military operation in the St Andrew North Division led to the seizure of seven rounds of ammunition and the arrest of a man.

The police said that the identities of those arrested are being withheld pending further investigations.