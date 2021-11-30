Four people including teen arrested on firearm charges

Four people including teen arrested on firearm chargesTuesday, November 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that over the past 24 hours, four people, including a teen has been arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and over 26 rounds of ammunition.
In St Catherine South, the police arrested three people, including a teenage boy during a stop and search operation. Reports are that a vehicle was intercepted by the police in Portmore. Two passengers in the vehicle, who allegedly robbed several people of electronic devices and other items, were taken into custody. During a search, a Glock pistol with 19 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.
Meanwhile, a joint police-military operation in the St Andrew North Division led to the seizure of seven rounds of ammunition and the arrest of a man.
The police said that the identities of those arrested are being withheld pending further investigations.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy