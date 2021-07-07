Four people shot, two fatally, at bar in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Two men were shot dead at a bar in Elim district, St Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

The victims are identified as 30-year-old Denworth Teape and 33-year-old Fabian Meadley, both of Elim district in the parish.

According to information provided by a representative of the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), about 10:30 pm, Teape, Meadley, and two other men were patrons at a bar, when they were pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting the four individuals.

The police were alerted, and all four men were taken to hospital, where Teape and Meadley were pronounced dead.

The other men were admitted for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.