Four people shot in drive-by gun attack off Waltham Park Road

Four people shot in drive-by gun attack off Waltham Park RoadTuesday, December 14, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The police are now at the scene of a drive-by shooting in the Waltham Park area of St Andrew that left four people hospitalised.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that sometime after 2pm Tuesday, gunmen travelling in a dark-coloured vehicle indiscriminately sprayed bullets along Fitzgerald Avenue off Waltham Park Road.
When the shooting subsided, four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and were rushed to hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
The police are now processing the scene. More details later.
