Four persons of interest in custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Four of the eight men who were listed as persons of interest in the Kingston West Division are now in police custody.

They are:

Taffari Anderson otherwise called 'Kirk'

Amani Malcolm otherwise called 'Bling Dawg' or 'Dontay'

Omar Stewart otherwise called 'Quinty'

Lancaster Coke otherwise called 'Bomber T'

The Division has also relisted the following individuals as wanted and persons of interest.

The wanted men are a man known only as 'Kyle' and another known only as 'Rico'.

While the list of persons of interest include:

Kirk Roberts otherwise called 'Charter'

Michael Coke Jr otherwise called 'Titty Man'

A man known only as 'Kemar'

A man known only as 'Marvin'

All the men listed are being asked to immediately visit the Denham Town Police Station.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Denham Police at 876-922-6441, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.