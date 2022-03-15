Four shot, one dead in Clarendon attack

CLARENDON, Jamaica— One of four people who were shot and injured last night in Sandy Bay, Clarendon died this morning.

He has been identified as Kerrone Hanson, otherwise known as 'Willie', a 25-year-old labourer from Inverness Drive in Sandy Bay.



The three other gunshot victims remain hospitalised, the police said.



Reports say about 8:30 pm, the four were among other people standing at Hungry Town Square on Inverness Drive, drinking and having a conversation.



Police said a white Toyota Axio motorcar drove up and stopped. Four men exited the motorcar, brandished guns and opened gunfire at the men.



Hanson and the other victims were shot in various parts of their bodies. All four were rushed to hospital where they were admitted. Hanson later died.



Police have not yet established a motive for the attack.