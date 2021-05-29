Four suspected St James gang members arrested

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Four suspected members of the G-City 6 Gang were arrested in a major police operation conducted in St Elizabeth and St James.

The police said the operation, which started yesterday (May 28) and ended today, was conducted by member of the Specialized Operations, the Lottery Scamming Taskforce and the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC).

The police said three of the men were arrested in Salt Spring, St James after identity information was found in their possession. Further investigations also led to arrest of a fourth man in St Elizabeth.

The police said a Smith and Wesson Revolver and an assortment of ammunition were also seized.

The four men are being questioned with a view of proffering charges, the police said.