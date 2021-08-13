Fourth fatality from Manchester Independence Day crash

Fourth fatality from Manchester Independence Day crashFriday, August 13, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A fourth person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Downs main road in Manchester on Independence Day.
Friends of the deceased identified him as 22-year-old Teejay Cooke.
Cooke had been battling for life in hospital following the crash.
Thirty-three-year-old Tafari Phillips, 36-year-old Sanjay Caine and his 14-year-old daughter, Sajeana Caine, also died in the crash.
Police reports are that the crash occurred at about 5:25 pm when the two vehicles -- a Toyota motorcar and a Honda motorcar -- collided at a section of the main road, which leads from Gutters to Alligator Pond.
Kasey Williams
