Fourth fatality from Manchester Independence Day crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A fourth person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Downs main road in Manchester on Independence Day.

Friends of the deceased identified him as 22-year-old Teejay Cooke.

Cooke had been battling for life in hospital following the crash.

Thirty-three-year-old Tafari Phillips, 36-year-old Sanjay Caine and his 14-year-old daughter, Sajeana Caine, also died in the crash.

Police reports are that the crash occurred at about 5:25 pm when the two vehicles -- a Toyota motorcar and a Honda motorcar -- collided at a section of the main road, which leads from Gutters to Alligator Pond.

Kasey Williams