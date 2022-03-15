Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine: network

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine: networkTuesday, March 15, 2022
|
NEW YORK, United States (AFP)— A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, the US network said Tuesday.
Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.
Hall, a Briton who works as the network's State Department correspondent, remains hospitalised in Ukraine, Scott said.
"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Scott said. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."
Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.
On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.
READ: US journalist killed by attack near Kyiv
Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said.
The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.
A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.
