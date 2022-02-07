France donates 649,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica received 649,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Government of France on Monday.

The doses were received by Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton.

The vaccine donation from France was facilitated though the COVAX facility, the health ministry tweeted.

"We are grateful for this donation, as we continue to combat COVID-19. A key component to that response is the administration of vaccines to reduce the severity and impact that virus has had on not just our health, but our social and economic well-being," the ministry stated.

In addition to the Pfizer vaccines, Jamaica has been administering doses of the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm brands.

Just over 23 per cent of all Jamaicans are now fully vaccinated.

The donation of Pfizer vaccines from France also coincides with the start date of the administering of booster doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the mixing of other vaccine brands for first and second doses.