France says reimposing strict COVID curbs on travel from UK

France says reimposing strict COVID curbs on travel from UKThursday, May 27, 2021
|
PARIS, France (AFP) — France is re-introducing tighter rules on arrivals from the UK who are not French residents to curb the spread of COVID, notably its Indian variant, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Britons and other non-EU arrivals will again have to prove that they have a "compelling reason" to enter France, it said.
France had relaxed that requirement in March for the United Kingdom as well as a number of other non-EU members.
But from Monday "compelling reasons will be required for non-EU foreigners who are not residents in France and who come to France from the United Kingdom", the ministry said in a statement.
It said in addition those visitors would have to self-isolate for seven days on arrival.
