France to send reinforcements to Guadeloupe amid protests against COVID-19 protocols

BASSE-TERRE, Guadeloupe — France is sending reinforcements to its overseas territory of Guadeloupe after scores of citizens took to the streets this week to protest COVID-19 protocols in that country.

According to The Jerusalem Post, more than 200 police officers will be arriving in the country in response to the violent demonstrations.

Several pictures and videos circulated on social media on Thursday show large numbers of people walking streets and blocked roads with cars set on fire.

In a joint statement Friday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu said they "strongly condemned the violence that has taken place in the last few hours in Guadeloupe".