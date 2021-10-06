Frankfield Division councillor caretaker wants road breakaways to be repaired

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Councillor Caretaker for the Frankfield Division in Clarendon, Karen Carty is calling on the National Works Agencies and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to repair several breakaways on the Frankfield main road in the division.

According to Carty, the roadways have been steadily eroding; however, the passage of tropical storms Ida and Grace have exacerbated the situation especially in the vicinity of Peckham Crossing, Green River and the roadway between Dam Head and Trout Hall.

She is also calling for the replacement of a bridge that was washed away four years ago and once served the communities of Southwood, Dam Head, Trout Hall Pass and Campbell Hill. The alternate route for some residents is from an old railway junction in Frankfield along the old train line which is not safe for pedestrians and impossible for vehicles to traverse, she said.

The councillor caretaker, who lives in South Wood, like many others from the community, is forced to walk through the river to get to and from the area.

Carty said that the Peckham Crossing section of the roadway has narrowed to a single lane. She said that the authorities must act urgently to rectify the matter before tragedy strikes.

“Just a few years ago there was a major incident at Rock River Bridge where a car was transporting students of the Edwin Allen High to school one morning when it went over the bridge. It was at that point the then MP Richard Azan was given the funding to make the necessary repairs. I am pleading; we do not want something like this to happen before anything is done,” she said.

At Green River, motorists traveling in both directions have to wait turns to cross that section, Carted said, noting that the residents have taken to place tyres near the breakaway to serve as warnings to motorists who are unfamiliar with the conditions of the road.

“We use the road every day and it is frightening what is happening. Frankfield is a part of Jamaica and we here deserve to be treated better,” Carty said.