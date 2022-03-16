Franklyn Town residents disappointed resource room not part of new police station

SOME residents of Franklyn Town in Kingston are happy with Wednesday's official opening of a new and upgraded police station located at the intersection of Wellington Street and Franklyn Avenue in the community.

However, while some are excited that the police now have far better facilities from which they will serve the community, others are upset that the initial plan seven years ago to include a resource room where residents would feel comfortable meeting with the police, which would help in building relationships, was abandoned.

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF)-funded project, through the Poverty Reduction Programme, at a cost of $48.1 million, includes an entry court/reception area, an officer's lounge, a criminal investigative office, briefing and interview room, storeroom, barracks, a kitchenette and four bathrooms.

Andrew Geohagen, chairman of the Franklyn Town Community Development Project, told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday that he is disappointed that the community's wish for the resource room was disregarded.

He said that when the station was in disrepair, it was residents who had learned that the station would have to be relocated, prompting them to write many letters in protest. They also wrote letters to JSIF asking for its support to ensure conditions at the station were no longer deplorable. The Observer understands that before the decision to rebuild the station was taken, a number of policemen and women suffered injuries in falls through the wooden floor.

"We came together and wrote a project and sent it to JSIF to see how we could resuscitate it and give it a different look, one where people can feel comfortable. We were looking at the Grants Pen model. We wanted a place where people would feel comfortable to speak their mind and where the whole communication process could flow.

"With the youth club being there since the 1980s, we wanted it to have a space for itself. Currently, the youth club meets outside in the yard and is impacted by sunshine and rain. Sometimes, when it rains, meetings cannot be held. We were the ones back and forth with JSIF trying to push it.

"We wrote several letters to JSIF about it, only to hear through the grapevine that the room for interacting with the community would not be included. Before the project started we had extensive training from JSIF so we could have a management team in place to hold the hands of the persons doing the project. When we were pushing for it, nobody told us that it was the police's thing. It was a community effort. All of a sudden we hear, 'sorry, the police will take it over'. People are disappointed and upset. We feel that we should have been involved all the way," he said.

Charmaine Daniels, People's National Party (PNP) councillor, Allman Town Division, told the Observer on Tuesday that she was bothered when she learned of the plans to scrap the resource centre. Instead of the resource room, a decision was taken to extend the barracks at the station despite objection from the residents. She said the original plan was aborted following the transfer of a former sub-officer from the station who fully supported the resource room idea.

"It is a bittersweet thing. We were thinking about a better working partnership with the police and the community. There were other projects in the community we could have undertaken but because we saw the need to have a multipurpose room and better police station that could facilitate the vacuum that is there, since we don't have a community centre and didn't have a proper police station.



"... We are disappointed but we are happy that the building is there and hosting them. Before now, we would be at home and hear that police fell through the flooring and hurt themselves and there were other accidents as well," she told the Observer.

Wednesday's opening of the station will take place at 3:30pm