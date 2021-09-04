Fraser-Pryce, Jackson and Parchment to compete in Poland on Sunday

Fraser-Pryce, Jackson and Parchment to compete in Poland on SundaySaturday, September 04, 2021
A refreshed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will return to the track on Sunday at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Chorzow, Poland.
She will compete in the 100 metres.
It will be Fraser-Pryce's first race since she stopped the clock in a personal best of 10.60 seconds at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on August 26, in the process relegating Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to second place. That time made the 'Pocket Rocket' the third fastest woman of all time, behind Florence Griffith Joyner and Thompson-Herah.
Following that blistering run, the 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the Paris Diamond League meeting two days later citing fatigue.
The 100 metre bronze medallist from the Tokyo Olympics, Shericka Jackson, who has been busy on the circuit since the Olympics, will line up beside Fraser-Pryce.
Jamaica will also have 110 metre Olympics hurdles champion Hansle Parchment competing at the meet.
Parchment will be on a high following his win at the Paris leg of the Diamond League in a season best 13.03
He will face competition from the Americans Devon Allen, who was fourth in Tokyo and Daniel Roberts.
