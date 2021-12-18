Fraser-Pryce Pocket Rocket Foundation treats Waterhouse residents

The Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Pocket Rocket Foundation treated hundreds of residents of the Waterhouse community to gift certificates and grocery bags on Saturday.

It was the 14th year that the Olympian has drawn corporate Jamaica to assist the community that she grew up in and this year the assistance amounted to approximately $2 million in cash and kind.

The event was held at the Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Resource Centre on Penwood Road in Waterhouse.

Like it did last year, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the usual fanfare. The recipients were only allowed to collect the items and exit the venue.

Form its start until 2019, the annual event included fun activities for children during the day, with food treats provided. Last year it took the form of a drive-through delivery of packages because of the ongoing pandemic.

Fraser-Pryce noted that the gift packages will assist the residents during the difficulties caused by COVID-19.

"This year we are doing food bags and gifts for the kids, because we know that, right now it is a very difficult time for most families providing food, so we decided to do food bags.

"We also didn't want to have any kind loitering or any activity that would cause the spread of the coronavirus so we just gave them the food bags and toys, so the children could have the toys and the food in time for the Christmas," Fraser-Pryce said.

Waterhouse resident, Chad Gouldbourne, believes the treats will enable members of the community to better enjoy the Christmas holidays.

"This means a lot because Christmas time is coming near and there are a lot of parents in the community that might not be having a good December so far and some of them might not be looking to anything really as most of them are living from hand-to-mouth.

"So to see them getting a little extra, is a great joy for them and I think their children and loved ones can now look forward to a proper Christmas," Gouldbourne said.