Fraser-Pryce clocks 10.60 in win over Thompson-Herah

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – World champion and Olympic Games silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a personal best 10.60 seconds (1.7m/s) in an upset win over Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women's 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.

It was just the third victory for Fraser-Pryce over Thompson-Herah in the 100m, doing so while setting a new meeting record, beating the 10.72 seconds set in 1998 by American Marion Jones.

It was yet another 1-2-3 finish by the Jamaicans. Thompson-Herah, whose eight-race winning streak dating back to July 3 was snapped, finished second in 10.64 seconds and Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson was third in 10.92 seconds.

