Fraser-Pryce did not expect today's 10.63 timing

Fraser-Pryce did not expect today's 10.63 timingSaturday, June 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica's multiple World and Olympic champion stated that she was not expecting to run a time of 10.63 seconds at the Jamaica Olympic Association/Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Olympic Destiny Series at the National Stadium in Kingston today.
She explained that her aim was to run a solid race, but she is happy for the result and excited about her achievement.
“I was just looking forward to putting in a solid race, with technique and getting everything together before I get to the national championship, so in terms of the 10.63, I really wasn't looking for [it] to be honest,” Fraser-Pryce said.
She credited her win to hard work and focus but admits that there is still plenty of work to be done.
“I have been doing some crazy training; coach and I have been working very hard, especially on endurance, because there is still work to be done especially the last 20 metres, so I am really working on that and my overall technique,” she shared.
With the Olympic Games around the corner and two Olympic titles under her belt, Fraser-Pryce said that she is still hungry for another and is working really hard to get it.
