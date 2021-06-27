Fraser-Pryce takes sprint double

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce completed a stunning weekend of sprinting as she ran a personal best 21.79 seconds (0.8m/s) to complete her second women's sprint double at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the national stadium which ended today.

It was Fraser-Pryce's fastest time in nine years as she bettered her previous 22.09 seconds set at the London Olympics in 2012. She had run a season's best 22.40 seconds in the semi-finals Saturday evening.

Shericka Jackson took second place, also in a personal best of 21.82 seconds, and joined a select group of female sprinters to run sub-11.00 seconds in the 100m, sub-22.00 seconds in the 200m, and sub-50.00 seconds in the 400m.

Despite been hampered by a sore achilles tendon, Olympic defending champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, was third in a season's best 22.02 seconds.

Paul Reid