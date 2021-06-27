Fraser-Pryce takes sprint double

Fraser-Pryce takes sprint doubleSunday, June 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce completed a stunning weekend of sprinting as she ran a personal best 21.79 seconds (0.8m/s) to complete her second women's sprint double at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the national stadium which ended today.
It was Fraser-Pryce's fastest time in nine years as she bettered her previous 22.09 seconds set at the London Olympics in 2012. She had run a season's best 22.40 seconds in the semi-finals Saturday evening.
Shericka Jackson took second place, also in a personal best of 21.82 seconds, and joined a select group of female sprinters to run sub-11.00 seconds in the 100m, sub-22.00 seconds in the 200m, and sub-50.00 seconds in the 400m.
Despite been hampered by a sore achilles tendon, Olympic defending champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, was third in a season's best 22.02 seconds.
Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy