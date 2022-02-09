Fraser-Pryce to be honoured at David 'Wagga' Hunt scholarship event

WASHINGTON, United States— Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the second fastest woman in history, will be the toast of Washington DC at the ninth annual David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Awards Red Carpet Ball on February 20.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist, businesswoman and philanthropist, affectionately called 'Pocket Rocket' will be honoured for her extraordinary world-class achievements and distinguished service in track and field and philanthropy.

Jamaican Ambassador to the USA, Audrey Marks, is serving as patron for the virtual red-carpet affair, along with Kingston College Principal, Dave Myrie, and Calabar High School Principal, Albert Corcho.

“Our mission remains the same – to continue offering scholarships to deserving students at KC and Calabar in Kingston, Jamaica,” Organising Committee Chairman, Christopher Hunt, explained. “To date, we have awarded over 35 scholarships exceeding US$106,000.”

Students at Kingston College and Calabar High School in Kingston will benefit from all the funds raised at the Washington DC red-carpet event.

The Chairman pointed out that the evening's programme will highlight remarks by Ambassador Marks, testimonials from previous and current scholarship recipients, and musical entertainment by renowned Jamaican reggae artistes, among them Fab 5 Band, Stephen “Cat” Coore, Lovindeer, and Gem Myers.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to pivot from our usual Red-Carpet Ball held in Washington, DC to a virtual platform,” said Hunt. “However, I am pleased – based on the response last year with our virtual event – that we were able to reach a more global audience, which afforded us more opportunity to garner more needed funds to continue with our mission.”

Students' families continue to face increased hardship in Jamaica, the Chairman said, and “we remain resolved, as ever, as we seek to minimise the effects on the students' efforts to continue receiving quality education via affordable technological equipment, tools and logistical frameworks”.

Ambassador Marks has commended the David “Wagga” Hunt Memorial Scholarship Committee for “sustaining this important initiative, which has served as a powerful tool in transforming the lives of several boys by helping them to complete their high-school education and to realise their dreams”.

The scholarship fund honours the legacy of the late David Hunt, a distinguished Kingston College alumnus. Among noteworthy highlights, he was co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club, former General Secretary of the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA); and former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association. He died in 2007.

David Hunt was one of Jamaica's foremost track-and-field analysts and was driven by a deep passion for youth and sports. As coach, he led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Olivier Shield titles in 2005.