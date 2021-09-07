Fraser-Pryce will not compete in Diamond League final

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The expected clash between the two fastest women alive over the 100m at the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday will not happen as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has withdrawn from the event.

Fraser-Pryce, who ran an all comers record 10.81 seconds at a meet in Poland on Sunday, was not listed in the 100m where she was expected to go up against Elaine Thompson-Herah.

There were no indications why Fraser-Pryce had withdrawn from the event and efforts by Observer Online to contact her camp proved futile.

However, Fraser-Pryce's agent, Paul Doyle reportedly told Trackalerts.com that it “just wasn't in the plans” for the athlete, who finished with 28 points on the Diamond League Qualification Standing, to compete in the final.

Fraser-Pryce was joint first in qualifying for the final with Ivory Coast's Marie-Josée Ta Lou. She ran 10.60, a personal best, to win in Lausanne and 10.84 for a similar result in Doha. She finished second to Thompson-Herah in Eugene and was fourth in Gateshead.

Meanwhile Shericka Jackson who had qualified for both the 100m and 200m will only line up in the latter with both events set to be run less than an hour between each other on Thursday.

-Paul A Reid