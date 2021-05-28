Fraser-Pryce wins first 100m of the season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her first 100m race of the season while her compatriots Kimberly Williams and Natoya Goule had runners-up spots at today's Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha, Qatar.

Fraser-Pryce, who had opened her 100m season on Tuesday at the Gateshead Diamond League meeting, had much better conditions today as she ran a season's best 10.84 seconds (1.1m/s).

“It's the second time that I win 100m, and I'm happy that I put together a good race, and of course I'm happy that I won, because its far away from the 4th place that I did the last time. I'm excited about this season, I'm progressing. It's gonna be the final Olympic appearance so I hope it will be good. The last three Olympics I went to, I was able to stand on the podium, and I'm hoping to be able to make it there again God's willing,” Fraser Pryce said after the race.

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare was second, also in a season's best 10.90 seconds, with American Javianne Oliver third in 11.03 seconds.

Williams, who had a personal best of 14.69m (1.6m/s) took the runner-up spot in the women's triple jump, reversing the position in the final round jump-off, with Shanieka Ricketts who had jumped a personal best 14.98m (1.2m/s) in the early rounds.

Williams jumped 14.45m (0.9m/s), while Ricketts fouled her final jump as Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, who had jumped a meet record 15.15m (2.0m/s), won with 15.11m (0.8m/s).

Under the new system for field events, jumps and throws, the top three after the first five rounds advance to a final round where only the marks from that round will be counted towards the podium positions.

Goule ran a season's best 1 minute 59.70 seconds for second in the women's 800m, as Faith Kipyegon won with 1:58.26 seconds with Morocco's Rababe Arafi third with 1:59.83 seconds.

Paul A Reid