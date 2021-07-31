Fraser- Pryce leads the pack for 100m medals

Fraser- Pryce leads the pack for 100m medalsSaturday, July 31, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is now the only woman to have four Olympic medals in the women's 100 metre sprint, replacing Merlene Ottey, who held the top spot.
With her most recent silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Fraser-Pryce passed Ottey, who achieved three medals from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, 1996 Atlanta Olympics to the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Fraser-Pryce, who ran 10.74 seconds for a silver this morning, is now the holder of two consecutive gold medals, one bronze and a silver medal in the 100 metres.
