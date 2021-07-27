Fraudulent COVID vaccine cards will be detected, Tufton cautions

KINGSTON, Jamaica— While there have been no indication of an attempt to do so in Jamaica, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has outlined that anyone trying to pass off a fake vaccine certificate in Jamaica would likely be caught.

Tufton was asked on Monday during a Jamaica House press conference about the measures that are in place to mitigate such an eventuality. He explained that the physical card is written up and stamped.

Additionally, Tufton explained that the Government has software that was recently unveiled “Which captures, and I am proud to say in real time, the persons who are inoculated, the persons who are vaccinated and so that database can validate if necessary, whether or not someone has a fraudulent card”.

“The card is one thing, it can be verified by the software which is safely kept and can only be accessed by authorised persons,” Tufton explained further.

About nine per cent of the Jamaican population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with the government targeting 65 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated in order to build up some form of herd immunity against the virus.

Meanwhile, cases of, or attempts at fraud in the vaccine process have been uncovered in several countries.

Earlier this month, a California-based doctor was accused of selling fake COVID immunization pellets and vaccine cards according to reports in the United States media. The US Department of Justice brought the charges.

The doctor, Juli Mazi, of Napa, was arrested and charged with wire fraud and false statements related to healthcare, according to a criminal complaint.

Mazi, a homeopathic doctor, allegedly told patients that her homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets contained "a very minute amount" of the Covid-19 virus and that by taking them they would develop a "full lifelong immunity," the Justice Department said in a press release.

And according to media reports out of India in July, thousands of people were duped by an “elaborate wide-ranging scam selling fake coronavirus vaccines, with doctors and medical workers among those arrested for their involvement.

At least 12 fake vaccination drives were reportedly held in, or near the financial hub of Mumbai, in the country's western Maharashtra state.

The scammers reportedly used saline water which they injected into people's arms. About 2,500 people were given the fake shots.