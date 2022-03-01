Frazer-Binns calls for prioritisation of environment ahead of World Wildlife Day 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Land, Environment & Climate Change, Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns, is calling on the Government to place the environment at the centre of all planning decisions and review critical pieces of legislation, including the Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act and the Wildlife Act.

Frazer-Binns made the call ahead of World Wildlife Day which is being observed on March 3 this year.

World Wildlife Day is being celebrated under the theme “Recovering Key Species for Ecosystem Restoration”.

The focus is on increasing awareness about the state of some of the most critically endangered species in the ecosystem, as well as to drive action for wildlife conservation.

Wildlife conservation includes the implementation of mechanisms to safeguard against human-induced destruction of animals, plants, and their habitats. Research has found that environmental degradation is closely associated with disease outbreaks.

Given that wildlife provides the necessary balance between the natural and built environment, it therefore plays a critical role in sustaining the health of the environment and by extension the preservation of the human population.

Frazer-Binns is calling for consideration to be given on how various licenses and permits are granted, whether it is for mining in ecologically sensitive areas or for cutting down of trees/plants for various purposes.

“As a Small Island Developing State, we must aim to strike that delicate balance in favour of the environment, if we are to adapt and resist the effects of climate change,” Frazer Binns said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are at the point where some of our most endeared species are on the brink of becoming extinct. As a country, we must do more to protect our wildlife. In so doing, a progressive step would be to ratify the Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife Protocol (SPAW), which deals with the protection and sustainable use of coastal and marine biodiversity in the region. SPAW is particularly useful in how we improve and manage protected areas as well as how we protect endangered species. Jamaica is among a handful of countries that have not yet ratified this protocol,” the Senator explained.

“Let us challenge ourselves and show our commitment to ecosystem restoration, by moving with urgency to adopt the SPAW protocol. This will indeed give greater support to existing pieces of legislation," she added.

The shadow minister further encouraged all Jamaicans to embrace their responsibility in preserving the planet as wildlife conservation is intrinsically linked to the future of the human population.

“The environment as nature's capital belongs to all of us and we have a duty to protect it for the generations after us,” Frazer-Binns said.

Locally, the agency charged with responsibility for wildlife protection is the National Environment and Planning Agency with support from the Forestry Department. The legislative framework that gives support to these actions is the Wild Life Protection Act, 2000.

Jamaica's wildlife population includes various species of birds over 20 of which are indigenous; marine life including manatees and dolphins; plants such as the Blue Mahoe (the national tree) and the Lignum Vitae (the national flower); mammals including the popular mongoose and coney; and insects such as the notable and endangered Giant Swallowtail butterfly.