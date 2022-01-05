Frazer-Binns wants Gov't to impose buffer zone to protect Cockpit Country

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party [PNP] says that it remains firm on its position that there should be no mining in the ecologically sensitive Cockpit Country and is calling for “urgent legislative protection” of the area as well as the establishment of buffer zones.

Opposition spokesperson on land, environment and mining, Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns, said the Government should establish a multisectoral/multidisciplinary committee to commence in earnest, the exploration of alternatives to bauxite mining.

“The evidence is clear that both time and mining lands are running out,” Frazer-Binns said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the opposition spokesperson said she was disappointed with the announcement that the Natural Resources Conservation Authority [NRCA] has granted a permit for the mining of lands that are part of the Cockpit Country in St Ann, via Special Mining Lease (SML) 173.

“Although the permit is for a smaller parcel of land than requested, we believe the decision of the environmental regulator is counter to its mandate to protect and preserve Jamaica's environment, including the sensitive and important Cockpit Country,” said Frazer-Binns.

“The role that the Cockpit Country plays in Jamaica's survival and our way of life must not be taken lightly,” she added.

According to the opposition senator, the Cockpit Country must be off-limits to the ravages and degradation that mining causes to the environment.

“If the Cockpit Country is not preserved, the long-term consequences for Jamaica could be devastating,” she warned.

Frazer-Binns is now appealing to Prime Minister Andrew Holness not to override the decision of the NRCA, in the event that Noranda chooses to appeal the decision of the NRCA.

“This would be a retrograde step and contrary to his oath to work in the best interest of Jamaica and her people.

“Our very future depends on how we protect and preserve the environment and the prime minister must lead the charge,” she said.