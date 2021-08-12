Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm

Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical stormThursday, August 12, 2021
|
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Depression Fred headed for a drenching of Cuba and the Bahamas on Thursday on a forecast track that would carry it toward south Florida as a tropical storm by Saturday.
The main threat to the US appeared to be heavy rains affecting Florida and parts of the Southeast starting on Friday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
It said three to five inches (7.5 to 12.5 centimetres) of rain were expected across the Florida Keys and southern peninsula by Monday, with isolated maximums of eight inches (20 centimetres).
Already a tropical storm, it was weakened back to depression force by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 300,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut down part of the country's aqueduct system.
Heavy rains continued to pound Hispaniola, which the two nations share, on Thursday.
The Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) Thursday morning while centred about 40 miles (65 kilometres) west-southwest of Great Inagua Island in the southernmost Bahamas and 80 miles (175 kilometres) northeast of Guantanamo, Cuba.
It was heading west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph), a pace that was expected to slow.
Fred was expected to produce three to five inches (7.5 to 12.5 centimetres) of rain across the Dominican Republic and the western Bahamas, as well as one to three inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimetres) over Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, the eastern Bahamas, and Cuba.
Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
