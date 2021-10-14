Frenchman charged in US with smuggling 11 firearms allegedly purchased from J'can man

ATLANTA, United States — A Frenchman was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday and charged with attempting to smuggle 11 firearms, which he said he purchased from a Jamaican man in that state. According to United States' CBS46 news, Kenan L'Homme was arrested after checking in at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He was scheduled to depart on a Delta Airlines flight to the Caribbean island of Saint Maarten.

During security checks, Transport Security Administration (TSA) officials at the airport found nine handguns and 2 AR/M-4 lower units concealed within two karaoke machines in L'Homme's bags. According to reports from the TSA, "all of the firearms were individually wrapped in aluminium foil".

Among the weapons seized were: one Smith & Wesson M&P pistol; one CA P-105 pistol; a Taurus revolver; one Glock 26 pistol; one Glock 43 pistol; three Glock 23 pistols; one Glock 30S pistol; one Anderson AR-15 lower unit; and an Aero precision AR-15 lower unit.

L'Homme reportedly told investigators that he "bought the firearms from a Jamaican male out of the trunk of a vehicle in Newnan" in Georgia for US$2,500.

The French national allegedly claimed he intended to take the weapons to Saint Maarten, where he would sell them "for-profit".

He was subsequently charged.