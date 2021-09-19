Fridays and Saturdays most deadly days for road users

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fridays and Saturdays are the two worst days for motorists and other road users as statistics show that the majority of the 337 persons who have perished in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year were killed on those days.

Saturday leads the way, but only just, with 59 fatalities from 56 fatal crashes. It is followed closely by Friday with 58 fatalities from 51 fatal crashes.

The statistics are provided by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) which is located in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

The statistics note that motor vehicle crashes and fatalities are fairly evenly spread over the other five days.

Thursday has recorded 46 road deaths from 42 fatal crashes, while Monday and Sunday have identical numbers of 36 fatal crashes and 44 deaths each since January 1.

Wednesday has also recorded 44 deaths but from 39 crashes. The day of the week that is deemed most safe for road users, but by a mere whisker, is Tuesday having recording 42 fatalities but from 39 crashes.

In the meantime, in terms of months, May has been the most deadly for road users so far with 50 deaths from 46 crashes. It is followed by July with 47 from 43; April with 45 from 34; February with 40 from 39 and June with 38 from 33.

The month with the least number of road fatalities to date is September with 20 from 18 crashes although there are still eleven days left in the month. In terms of a completed month, both January and August have each recorded 31 fatalities, tying for the lowest. January recorded 27 fatal crashes while August had 24.