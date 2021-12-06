Friends, relatives grieve death of St Ann man

ST ANN, Jamaica — Friends and relatives of 24-year-old Dante Turnbull are devastated by his killing and disappearance of the blue Isuzu motor truck he received from abroad a few months ago.

"I heard that he got a charter to go to Hanover, and so he left home last week Friday morning about 8:30," his sister, who asked not to be identified by name, told OBSERVER ONLINE on Monday. "He later sent two videos to one of his car groups and to a friend about 11:14 am showing that he reached Lucea. That was the final time he communicated with anybody."

According to the police report, Turnbull's body was found on December 4 at Rhodes Hall Plantation in Green Island, Hanover. It is said that his pants pockets were turned inside out.

"Reports from the Green Island Police are that, about 3:45 pm, residents discovered the body of Turnbull and alerted the police. On the arrival of the police, Turnbull was taken to hospital where death was confirmed. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue," the Jamaica Constabulary Force said in a press release, noting that investigations are ongoing.

According to his sister, since receiving the truck — registered CP4900 — Turnbull had been using it to transport building material and other goods, usually from hardware stores. He also used it to do house removals.

Always industrious, Turnbull had been using a car to offer chartered trips before he got the truck from his father who lives overseas, his sister said.

"Any hours at all you could always count on him," she added.

His death, she said, has plunged their community into mourning.

"It is very, very sad," she said, describing her late sibling as "a very good person".

She added that her brother was passionate about music as well as driving.

"He always ensured persons are happy. When yuh si him, him always a smile," she said.

- Horace Mills