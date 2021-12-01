Friends of Porus honours Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Friends of Porus Association recently honoured Olympian, Natoya Goule-Toppin, with their Person of the Year Award for 2021 at a ceremony held in New York.

Goule-Toppin, a middle-distance runner, is from Top Coffee Grove in Manchester Central, and was recognised during the ceremony for her involvement in philanthropy, such as the End Period Poverty Campaign in partnership with the Always Company.

George Tulloch, president of the Friends of Porus Association, said Goule-Toppin was truly deserving of the award for her contribution through sports and community involvement.

“The Friends of Porus Association proudly presents this award to Mrs Natoya Goule-Toppin, for her outstanding track and field contributions, while representing Jamaica in the individual 800 metre and the 1500 metre as well as the 4x400 relays, and for her dedication to the young women and girls of our community through her philanthropy efforts,” he said, adding that “her unwavering drive and tenacity is to be admired and emulated. She is indeed a true champion.”

The Friends of Porus Association is a charity organisation incorporated in New York for the past 25 years.

Its membership comprises current and former residents of the town of Porus in Manchester, Jamaica and it is geared towards charitable assistance for Porus citizens, financial support for schools, education and training for young people.