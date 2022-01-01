Friendship Pen, St Thomas woman charged with murder

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Thirty-three-year-old Clisia Rowe of Friendship Pen, St Thomas, was charged with murder following the stabbing death of a man in Duhaney Pen in the parish on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Dead is 66-year-old Milton McPherson, transportation assistant of Tom Lane, Morant Bay in St Thomas.

Reports from the St Thomas Police are that about 10:30 am, Rowe and McPherson were involved in an argument concerning payment for services rendered when Rowe used a pair of scissors to stab McPherson in his neck. McPherson later collapsed and was transported to hospital where he was admitted in critical condition, he succumbed to injuries on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Rowe was apprehended by police on Friday, December 31, following investigations.