Friendship Pen, St Thomas woman charged with murder

Friendship Pen, St Thomas woman charged with murderSaturday, January 01, 2022
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Thirty-three-year-old Clisia Rowe of Friendship Pen, St Thomas, was charged with murder following the stabbing death of a man in Duhaney Pen in the parish on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Dead is 66-year-old Milton McPherson, transportation assistant of Tom Lane, Morant Bay in St Thomas.
Reports from the St Thomas Police are that about 10:30 am, Rowe and McPherson were involved in an argument concerning payment for services rendered when Rowe used a pair of scissors to stab McPherson in his neck. McPherson later collapsed and was transported to hospital where he was admitted in critical condition, he succumbed to injuries on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Rowe was apprehended by police on Friday, December 31, following investigations.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy