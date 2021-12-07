Frome Technical eyes second DaCosta Cup title

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Frome Technical High School's football team is ready and confident they can reclaim the coveted DaCosta Cup title this season.

The Clayton Stevens coached-unit believes this is only beginning for them as they aim to recapture the title they won back in 2003, after an 18-year drought.

With this being his first rodeo as head coach, Stevens is proud to be able to say he made it to the quarterfinals.

“It's a great achievement for myself and the team. The boys have been working very hard,” an elated Stevens told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Despite 80 per cent of the team playing in the league for the first time as a result of COVID restrictions last year, Coach Stevens is confident the boys have what it takes to bring back the trophy to the halls of the Westmoreland school.

“It's the first season for most of them and they are doing pretty well so I feel pretty good. There is a bit of pressure, but they have been performing well all season,” he said.

Still reeling from the close call they had in the 2018 semi-finals when they lost 4-2 to Cornwall College, captain Rayan Woodbine is determined not to let the trophy slip away this year.

“I believe that we just need to come to the training pitch and work on the mistakes we made and come again. Once we focus up, I believe we will bring home the trophy this year,” he said.

Seventeen-year-old centre back Jahmaly Lewis who is playing in the DaCosta Cup league for the first time has been nervous about his debut but is also excited to be playing this year.

“I'm very excited since I didn't get to play last year because of the coronavirus, and I'll be looking to play next year as well,” Lewis said.

He noted that a lot is expected from the team, but they are up for the challenge.

“The expectations from coach and the rest of the coaching staff are high but we just need to go out there and do what we need to do. We have a very good team, we play as one unit, we have chemistry and I believe we are going to be the team to win the cup,” he said.

Among the team's biggest supporters is their principal, Norman Allen.

“We have a quality team this year, they are a talented bunch. Our head coach and assistant coach have been working with them and have been doing a great job in conditioning them mentally and otherwise, and getting them ready for the competition,” Allen stated.

He noted that a majority of the team lacked experience due to limited chances to play because of COVID-19 safety restrictions but believes it will not hinder them from progressing in the competition as they have been putting in the work. He credits coach Stevens with the success of the team thus far.

“Most of these boys lack experience, but from what I've been seeing, they have the ability and the drive to bring home the title,” he added.

Allen stated that spirits have been high in the school and the wider community this year, despite fans not having the opportunity to watch games in person.

“The student body, staff, and community have been supporting the team and rooting for them from the start of the season. They are disappointed that they cannot attend the matches, but they understand the restrictions and have been viewing on YouTube,” he said.

Daina Davy