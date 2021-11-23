Frome and Garvey Maceo stay perfect in D'Cup

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Former champions Frome Technical and Garvey Maceo High School inched their way closer to a spot in the next round after extending their winning ways in the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition on Tuesday with wins over Green Island High and Central High respectively.

Dujon Brown bagged a fist half brace to lead Frome Technical to their third straight win and the lead in Zone B, rushing to nine points with Javel Clarke and Kemar Beckford who came off the bench in the second half to add to the tally. Frome ended with 4 goals to Green Island 0.

Also in Zone B, Petersfield High's winning run cane to an end after they were held 0-0 by Green Pond while Godfrey Stewart edged Rusea's High 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from Oraine Kerr.

Garvey Maceo High is the first team to win four straight games in the competition with a 3-0 win over Central High to firm up their hold on the lead in Zone F with 12 points.

Vere Technical slipped into second place on seven points after edging Foga Road 2-1 for back to back wins.

Christiana High maintained their spot at the top of Zone D after a 2-1 win over Holmwood Technical while Manchester High stayed in second place with a 2-0 victory over Belair High.

Simoy Palmer and Diondray Griffiths both scored two goals for Bellefield to beat Alston High 7-0, their first win for the year.

Charlemont High assumed the lead in Zone H with a 5-2 win over St Mary High, improving to eight points, one more than Dinthill Technical.

Paul Reid