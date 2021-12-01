Frome and Vere lead D'Cup qualifiers

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Former champions Frome Technical and Vere Technical were among four schools that booked their places in the quarter-finals of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition after wins on Wednesday.

The two former winners as well as Manning's School and Happy Grove High joined early qualifiers Garvey Maceo High and Dinthill Technical as the schools that have secured their spots in the second round that is set to start next week.

Manning's School and Frome Technical High have taken both spots from Zone B after big wins over Green Pond High and Petersfield High respectively.

At Green Pond in St James, Jahmaro Hall scored two second half goals to lead Manning's to a 4-0 win over Green Pond and saw them improve to 13 points with a game in hand.

Akeem Kangol, Fabion Forbes, Javel Clarke and Tyrone Lindsay scored for Frome Technical to beat Petersfield High 4-1 and rebound from their loss to Rusea's High last week and are on 12 points.

Nine time winners Vere Technical grabbed the other qualifying spot from Zone G after a 1-0 win over Old Harbour High, improving to 13 points.

Happy Grove booked their spot from Zone G after a 4-1 come from behind win over Port Antonio High thanks to braces from Alex Afflick and Tevonne Miller after Ashanti Higgins had given Port Antonio High the lead after 15 minutes.

Garvey Maceo High, meanwhile, extended their winning run to six games after a 4-0 beating of Foga Road High in their Zone F game played at Garvey Maceo.

Gregory Cousins led the way with a hat-trick to take his tally to nine on the season, taking over the lead from William Knibb's Mark Lewis while Derwin Dyer scored the other goal.

Paul A Reid