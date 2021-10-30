Frontier Airlines to increase weekly flights to Jamaica in December

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Frontier Airlines, one of the newer airlines, which started by offering three weekly flights in and out of Jamaica in May, will be increasing its weekly flights to 12 come December.

“Jamaica has all the elements that now, in a post COVID environment, Americans are looking for wide open spaces, culture, food, beautiful beaches and the warm set of people,” said Frontier Airlines International Sales Manager, Alfredo Gonzalez.

He was a guest at a luncheon at Pier 1 in Montego Bay on Wednesday, organised by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Regional Director at the JTB, Odette Dyer, endorsed Gonzalez’s sentiments about Jamaica and its people. Dyer noted that even with the pandemic, Jamaica is still in demand in the international marketplace. She added that Frontier Airlines services should be seen as one which Jamaicans locally and in the Diaspora can utilise, as it will likewise be flying from destinations where Jamaicans reside in the US.

“Because of the models we have -- low fares and the greenest airline in the country-- and the effort which Jamaica has demonstrated in protecting the environment, are the same goals and ideals Frontier embraces. It’s basically joining two disciplines that deserve to be together,” Gonzalez added.

The luncheon was in partnership with Frontier, the JTB and the Montego Bay chapter of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA) and had a number of stakeholders in the tourism industry.

Chairperson of the Montego Bay chapter of the JHTA, Nadine Spence, and chief executive officer of transport company Knutsford Express were also in attendance.