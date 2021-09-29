Fugitive caught in Jamaica in 2003, jailed for 31 years after killing taxi driver

WEST YORKSHIRE, UK— A drug dealer who was wanted for two murders and was caught in Jamaica in 2003, was on Monday jailed for 31 years in the United Kingdom for murdering a taxi driver and attempting to shoot another.

Ricardo Linton, 46, shot and killed 33-year-old Mohammed Basharat in the office of a taxi firm in Bradford, West Yorkshire, UK on October 20, 2001.

Linton was ordered to serve 31 years and 312 days for murder and 30 years for the attempted murder. The sentences are to run concurrently.

According to a report in the UK's Yorkshire Post, the murder occurred a day after Linton and Basharat were involved in a fight after the wing mirrors of their cars clipped each other.

Linton later left the scene and was reported as saying, "You don't know who you're messing with. I'll come back and get you."

Linton returned a day later and acted on his threat by fatally shooting the father of four before turning the gun on another driver. However, the weapon failed and he fled the scene.

In August of this year, Linton was found guilty by a jury at Bradford Crown Court.

Prior to his sentencing on Monday, the judge described the killing as a "targeted execution", the report said.

According to the judge, Linton was wanted in the United States for murder at the time he killed Basharat.

The report stated that Linton was convicted of possessing a handgun in the US in 1991, but two years later, he murdered a man in New York.

Sometime later, he left the US to avoid prosecution and went to the UK illegally under a false name.

While there, he spent time "dealing in crack cocaine" in Bradford, the report indicated.

Linton fled the UK after murdering Basharat, the judge disclosed, adding that he was captured by police in Jamaica in 2003.

He was extradited to the US and convicted of murder in 2005, for which he was jailed for 25 years to life in prison.

Linton was extradited to the UK in September 2020, where he was charged for the murder of Basharat and the attempted murder of another taxi driver.