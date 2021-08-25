Full COVID vaccination required for US green card applicants — CDC

WASHINGTON, United States — People who are applying for a US green card and are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines will be required to be fully vaccinated against the respiratory illness, according to a new policy from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Effective October 1, green card applicants from all countries must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination as part of their medical examinations.

According to the CDC, applicants must complete a COVID-19 vaccine series and provide documentation of vaccination to the civil surgeon in person before completion of the medical examination.

The CDC said the COVID-19 vaccination requirement will differ from previous requirements in that the entire vaccine series (1 or 2 doses depending on formulation) must be completed in addition to the other routinely required vaccines.

However, applicants younger than the lowest age limit for the vaccinations currently in use, applicants who have a contraindication or precaution to the COVID-19 vaccine formulation available and applicants who have limited access to vaccines are among the small group of individuals who can request a waiver.

The CDC added that applicants may request a waiver based on religious or moral convictions but said the US Citizenship and Immigration Services will determine if this type of waiver is granted.