Full resumption of face-to-face classes March 7

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education and Youth, has approved the full resumption of face-to-face learning effective Monday, March 7.

The ministry stated that in preparing institutions, funds will be disbursed for sanitisation and procurement of furniture where needed.

It further added that documentation is also being prepared to ensure the timely payment of the fourth tranche of the funding grants, which is due in April.

The ministry, in a bulletin, said that school administrators are being reminded that all institutions must be approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for in-person classes.

“The three to six feet social/physical distancing condition has been relaxed, which means that classroom seating can be arranged to reflect the usual spacing of desks and chairs prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. In classrooms where the three to six feet rule has been eased, there should be increased vigilance and monitoring of the students for mask-wearing, temperature checks and for any signs of illness,” the bulletin said.

As part of the requirement for the full face-to-face resumption of schools, administrators will continue to use the isolation centres where there are signs of illness and continue to work closely with health professionals, including parish health inspectors.

“They should also prepare a space and use the protocols to isolate and treat students and staff who may become ill or show symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. In addition, wash stations must be installed in strategic locations as guided by the Ministry of Health, and staff, parents and students should be re-sensitised about the safety protocols,” the ministry said.

The bulletin went on to add that school administrators should ensure compliance with the wearing of masks and frequent washing of hands, facilitate regular and structured mask breaks, and maximise the use of open spaces in a structured manner.

It added that people who enter the school grounds each day should have their temperature taken with only those with temperatures at 37°C and below receiving entry. However, where the temperature is 37.5°C to 37.9°C, the person must be isolated for five to 10 minutes and the temperature rechecked.

To ensure safety of students and staff at each institution, regular cleaning, disinfecting/sanitising of school buildings, classrooms, and other facilities must be done prior to the resumption of school and according to a daily routine while school is in operation. In addition, schools are advised to organise blitzes to ensure full vaccination of all stakeholders.