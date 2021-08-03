Fully vaccinated one-third as likely to get COVID — England study

Fully vaccinated one-third as likely to get COVID — England studyTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Fully vaccinated people in England were one-third as likely to test positive for COVID-19, according to an ongoing survey of the population released on Wednesday.
The latest findings, from a long-running study by scientists at Imperial College London and market research company Ipsos MORI, were based on 98,233 swabs taken between June 24 and July 12.
They showed one in 160 people infected with coronavirus, with a prevalence rate of 1.21 per cent for unvaccinated respondents and 0.40 per cent for those fully jabbed.
The study also found double vaccinated people may be less likely to pass on the virus to others than those who have not received a vaccine.
However, officials and scientists in Britain have urged caution after the government eased all virus curbs in England on July 19, including the legal requirement to wear masks in certain indoor settings.
A US government document leaked last week warned that infections among fully vaccinated people are not as rare as previously thought and that such cases are highly contagious.
Paul Elliott, a professor at Imperial's School of Public Health and director of the survey programme, said the findings "confirm our previous data showing that both doses of a vaccine offer good protection against getting infected".
"However, we can also see that there is still a risk of infection, as no vaccine is 100 per cent effective, and we know that some double vaccinated people can still become ill from the virus.
"So even with the easing of restrictions, we should still act with caution to help protect one another and curb the rate of infections."
COVID-19 cases registered daily by Britain's health ministry have declined since the relaxation of rules, while population surveys have suggested they may still be rising, albeit at a slower rate.
The trend has surprised experts and officials, who predicted a surge in new infections.
The Imperial-Ipsos study — covering the period up to July 12 — showed even then cases were climbing more gradually than during the previous month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy