Fully vaccinated persons able to visit infirmaries during Christmas season

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Fully vaccinated individuals will be permitted to visit loved ones at infirmaries across the island during the yuletide season provided they present a negative COVID-19 PCR test up to three days prior to visitation.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, made the announcement a short while ago at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting.

Visits will be allowed between December 19 and January 2 and strict COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, McKenzie said.

Those wishing to visit infirmary residents will be required to apply for an appointment through the matrons of the facilities. Each resident will be allowed three people per visit. The visits will last for 30 minutes each.

The minister said visits will take place in special areas established outside the facilities and, where there is none, the ministry will provide funding for such an area.

Daina Davy