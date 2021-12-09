Fully vaccinated persons able to visit infirmaries during Christmas season

Fully vaccinated persons able to visit infirmaries during Christmas seasonThursday, December 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Fully vaccinated individuals will be permitted to visit loved ones at infirmaries across the island during the yuletide season provided they present a negative COVID-19 PCR test up to three days prior to visitation.
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, made the announcement a short while ago at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting.
Visits will be allowed between December 19 and January 2 and strict COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, McKenzie said.
Those wishing to visit infirmary residents will be required to apply for an appointment through the matrons of the facilities. Each resident will be allowed three people per visit. The visits will last for 30 minutes each.
The minister said visits will take place in special areas established outside the facilities and, where there is none, the ministry will provide funding for such an area.
Daina Davy
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy